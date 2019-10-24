Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 24

Saints players practice today at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to prepare for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals

Oct 24, 2019 at 09:37 AM
  1. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch Saints vs. Cardinals preview for Week 8. Here's what you need to know before the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints matchup in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.
  2. Take a look at a photos from Saints players on social media. Saints on Social 2019: Oct. 16 - Oct. 22. Catching up on what players have been sharing on social media.
  3. Make sure to get your tickets to attend the Hall of Fame event at Club XLIV. Reminder: the date and time for the Saints Hall of Fame Inductions and Gala have changed to Oct. 26 from 5:30-9 p.m.
  4. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Caroline Gonzalez, which is available via all Amazon connected devices.
  5. The second Injury Report of the week will be released this afternoon. You can find it on NewOrleansSaints.com the team app presented by Verizon or on any of our social media accounts.

