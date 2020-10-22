Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 22

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Oct 22, 2020 at 09:16 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 22.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2:30 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 2:30 p.m. to watch Alvin Kamara and other Saints players talk about Sunday's divisional game against the Carolina Panthers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 7 divisional matchup against the Panthers.
  4. Check out the second Injury Report of Week 7 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Wednesday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." One Saints player takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Saints on Social 2020: Oct. 15 - Oct.21

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Taysom Hill: Loved getting to spend a little time with these two during the bye week!
1 / 10

Austin Carr: Seeing you with our son is seeing a brand new side to love. Let's have some more.
2 / 10

Drew Brees: Happy birthday to these two studs...Born exactly one year apart! Bowen Brees and Rivers Gleason...teammates & friends 4 life!! @teamgleason Love you boys!
3 / 10

Zack Baun: Yesterday afternoon - 10/14/20 - I married not only my best friend, but the love of my life. Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you - I love you forever.
4 / 10

Lance Moore: Moore's do Halloween 2020!!
5 / 10

Marcus Williams: Lead, inspire, motivate and show the youth the way!!! A few moments of showing you care can go a long way!!
6 / 10

Alex Anzalone: Always try to see yourself through the eyes of God
7 / 10

Emmanuel Sanders: Couple of weeks ago a few people mistook falling down for falling off now I got em circling back.
8 / 10

Cameron Jordan: Life is Good! Wrapped up the bye week fantastically! On towards the next opponent! #Levelz
9 / 10

Ty Montgomery
10 / 10

