Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 5

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 5.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
- Tune in around 2:30 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup at Tampa Bay. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- Here's everything you need to know before the New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints vs. Buccaneers in Week 9.
- Check out the second Injury Report of Week 9 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
- Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 8 match up against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
1 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
2 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
3 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
4 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
5 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
6 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
7 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
8 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
9 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
10 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
11 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
12 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
13 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
14 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
15 / 15
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3