Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 5

Saints  practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Nov 05, 2020 at 09:40 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 5.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 2:30 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup at Tampa Bay. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Here's everything you need to know before the New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints vs. Buccaneers in Week 9.
  4. Check out the second Injury Report of Week 9 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Best of Week 8 2020 Photos: Saints Defense

Advertising