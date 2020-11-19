Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 19

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Nov 19, 2020 at 09:30 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 19.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2:25 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 2:25 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Here's everything you need to know before the Atlanta Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints vs. Falcons in Week 11.
  4. Check out the second Injury Report of Week 11 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." New Orleans Saints linebacker ﻿Zack Baun﻿ takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Best of Week 10 2020 Photos: Saints Defense

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

