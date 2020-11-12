Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 12

Saints  practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Nov 12, 2020 at 09:08 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 12.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2:25 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 2:30 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Here's everything you need to know before the 49ers take on the Saints in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints vs. 49ers in Week 10.
  4. Check out the second Injury Report of Week 10 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Saints on Social 2020: Nov. 6 - Nov. 11

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Austin Carr: Yes, my son. Eat that W.
Austin Carr: Yes, my son. Eat that W.

Thomas Morstead: That's my brother! #Yuuuuuuuuurrrp
Thomas Morstead: That's my brother! #Yuuuuuuuuurrrp

Cam Jordan: The drip don't fall too far from the Sauce...@nikki_jordan11 you coaching if or allowing it to happen. Hopefully Tank washed it before using. #Levelz #Legacy
Cam Jordan: The drip don't fall too far from the Sauce...@nikki_jordan11 you coaching if or allowing it to happen. Hopefully Tank washed it before using. #Levelz #Legacy

Willie Roaf: No matter what's going on in this world.....Gotta know where your help comes from. #TBT #faith #faithoverfear #saints #godisincontrol #godwins #staypositive #lookup
Willie Roaf: No matter what's going on in this world.....Gotta know where your help comes from. #TBT #faith #faithoverfear #saints #godisincontrol #godwins #staypositive #lookup

Zachary Strief: Sunday night football views of a pretty solid lead early in the fourth quarter. What are your biggest take aways from tonight?
Zachary Strief: Sunday night football views of a pretty solid lead early in the fourth quarter. What are your biggest take aways from tonight?

Latavius Murray: Big Mood!!!!!!
Latavius Murray: Big Mood!!!!!!

Kwon Alexander: 58 we back baby! Let's do numbers! Legendary Vibez.
Kwon Alexander: 58 we back baby! Let's do numbers! Legendary Vibez.

Dwayne Washington: Victory Drip.
Dwayne Washington: Victory Drip.

Ty Montgomery
Ty Montgomery

Saintsations: Counting down until the @saints defeat the @buccaneers. ONE DAY Y'ALL!
10 / 10

Saintsations: Counting down until the @saints defeat the @buccaneers. ONE DAY Y'ALL!

