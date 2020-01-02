- Tune in at 8 p.m. to watch Episode 4: Walking Together Forever - the story of the 2009 New Orleans Saints. This episode explores the end of the 2009 regular season and the start of the playoffs.
- Take a look at Saints on Social 2019: Dec. 26 - 31. Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week.
- Watch Vikings vs. Saints preview | NFC Wild Card Weekend. Here's what you need to know before the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints matchup in a NFC Wild Card game.
- The second Injury Report of the week will be released this afternoon. You can find it on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on any of our social media accounts.
- Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Caroline Gonzalez, which is available via all Amazon connected devices.
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 2
Saints are practicing today in preparation for Sunday's game vs. the Vikings
Jan 02, 2020 at 09:04 AM