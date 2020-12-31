Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 31

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Dec 31, 2020 at 09:24 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 31.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 2:15 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Here's everything you need to know before the New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints vs. Panthers in Week 17.
  4. Check out the second Injury Report of Week 17 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." One Saints player takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Saints on Social 2020: Dec. 10- Dec. 16

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Latavius Murray: My Soliders!!!
1 / 10

Latavius Murray: My Soliders!!!

Drew Brees: Kids got their Christmas PJs on and we drove through Lafraniere Park to see the Christmas lights tonight! They do a great job with all the lights and designs. Tons of fun for the family!
2 / 10

Drew Brees: Kids got their Christmas PJs on and we drove through Lafraniere Park to see the Christmas lights tonight! They do a great job with all the lights and designs. Tons of fun for the family!

Emmanuel Sanders: Screamin HAPPY 4th BIRTHDAY to my daughter Zoie! I love you more than life itself! You're the boss of the house and if they ask why tell em bc my daddy said so! Lol. We love you! "We just goin' harder, we raisin' sons and growin' daughters. Came a long way and workin' on going farther!"
3 / 10

Emmanuel Sanders: Screamin HAPPY 4th BIRTHDAY to my daughter Zoie! I love you more than life itself! You're the boss of the house and if they ask why tell em bc my daddy said so! Lol. We love you! "We just goin' harder, we raisin' sons and growin' daughters. Came a long way and workin' on going farther!"

Marcus Davenport: Hearing doubt don't mean you have to listen. I pray you get everything you missing.
4 / 10

Marcus Davenport: Hearing doubt don't mean you have to listen. I pray you get everything you missing.

Jared Cook: I would like to wish @lanajanae a Happy Birthday. A Wife so Superhuman she'll leave Wonder Woman quaking in her boots. Here's to another trip around the sun. My Partnadem LUH YOO.
5 / 10

Jared Cook: I would like to wish @lanajanae a Happy Birthday. A Wife so Superhuman she'll leave Wonder Woman quaking in her boots. Here's to another trip around the sun. My Partnadem LUH YOO.

Thomas Morstead: Off to Philadelphia with a plane full of brothers!
6 / 10

Thomas Morstead: Off to Philadelphia with a plane full of brothers!

CJGJ: Great morning, more blessings.
7 / 10

CJGJ: Great morning, more blessings.

Alex Anzalone
8 / 10

Alex Anzalone

Reggie Bush: Chocolate Brown with the Forest Green
9 / 10

Reggie Bush: Chocolate Brown with the Forest Green

Saintsations: Ready for Gameday ONE MORE DAY!
10 / 10

Saintsations: Ready for Gameday ONE MORE DAY!

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 30

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 29

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 28

Saints defeated the Vikings 52-33 on Christmas Day
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 25

Saints (10-4) matchup against the Vikings (6-8) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 24

Saints host the Vikings on Christmas Day
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 23

Saints practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 22

Saints resume practice Tuesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 21

Saints fell to the Chiefs 32-29 on Sunday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 20

Saints (10-3) matchup against the Chiefs (12-1) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 18

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 17

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Advertising