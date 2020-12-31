Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 31

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 31.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.
- Tune in around 2:15 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- Here's everything you need to know before the New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints vs. Panthers in Week 17.
- Check out the second Injury Report of Week 17 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
- Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." One Saints player takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.
Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.