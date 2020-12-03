Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 3

5 / 10

Terron Armstead: Allow me to give my big sister her flowers!! Happy 33rd Birthday Kimi! I can not thank you enough for all you have done for me, the family and countless others. Everyday you're wearing so many different hats and a lot of time those are behind the scenes. Well I want to publicly recognize you for everything you have accomplish. The 40,000sqft community center, the back to school events, scholarships, Christmas/thanksgiving giveaways, girls scouts, autism efforts, and much more! I was the Saints Man of the Year last year but without a doubt you have been the Woman of the Year for several years now! And we're just getting started!! I love you