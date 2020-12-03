Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 3

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Dec 03, 2020 at 09:34 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 3.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 2:15 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's divisional matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Here's everything you need to know before the Saints take on the Falcons in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints at Falcons in Week 13.
  4. Check out the second Injury Report of Week 13 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." Saints running back Latavius Murray takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Saints on Social 2020: Nov. 26 - Dec. 2

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Trey Hendrickson: "I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds. I will be glad and rejoice in you; I will sing the praises of your name, O Most High." ‭‭Psalms‬ ‭9:1-2
Drew Brees: Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving yesterday! Nothing like turkey, football, and kids running around the house... when the boys found out Taysom Hill was coming over they put on full pads! Ready!
Thomas Morstead: Happy Thanksgiving from the Morstead's. I'm thankful for my wife Lauren. She is the glue that binds our family. She does so much and asks so little. Also thanks for the early Christmas gift, Mandalorian pajamas for all. It's been so fun watching every Friday.
Wil Lutz: That 8 in a row mood!
Terron Armstead: Allow me to give my big sister her flowers!! Happy 33rd Birthday Kimi! I can not thank you enough for all you have done for me, the family and countless others. Everyday you're wearing so many different hats and a lot of time those are behind the scenes. Well I want to publicly recognize you for everything you have accomplish. The 40,000sqft community center, the back to school events, scholarships, Christmas/thanksgiving giveaways, girls scouts, autism efforts, and much more! I was the Saints Man of the Year last year but without a doubt you have been the Woman of the Year for several years now! And we're just getting started!! I love you
Alex Anzalone: Extremely grateful for so many blessings in my life but especially this one right here. You've been my rock on so many levels over the past 8 years and have been there for me every step of the way. That's how I know you're going to be that great of a mother to our son. I'm so thankful for our family. Love you.
Saintsations: It's GAMEDAY!! Kickoff at 3:05pm, where are you watching from?
Dwayne Washington: GAMEDAY!!!
Josh Hill: So much to be thankful for in this life! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Some try to match me..
