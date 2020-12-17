Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 17

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Dec 17, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 17.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 2:15 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Here's everything you need to know before the Chiefs take on the Saints in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints vs. Chiefs in Week 15.
  4. Check out the second Injury Report of Week 15 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." One Saints player takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Saints on Social 2020: Dec. 10- Dec. 16

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Latavius Murray: My Soliders!!!
Latavius Murray: My Soliders!!!

Drew Brees: Kids got their Christmas PJs on and we drove through Lafraniere Park to see the Christmas lights tonight! They do a great job with all the lights and designs. Tons of fun for the family!
Drew Brees: Kids got their Christmas PJs on and we drove through Lafraniere Park to see the Christmas lights tonight! They do a great job with all the lights and designs. Tons of fun for the family!

Emmanuel Sanders: Screamin HAPPY 4th BIRTHDAY to my daughter Zoie! I love you more than life itself! You're the boss of the house and if they ask why tell em bc my daddy said so! Lol. We love you! "We just goin' harder, we raisin' sons and growin' daughters. Came a long way and workin' on going farther!"
Emmanuel Sanders: Screamin HAPPY 4th BIRTHDAY to my daughter Zoie! I love you more than life itself! You're the boss of the house and if they ask why tell em bc my daddy said so! Lol. We love you! "We just goin' harder, we raisin' sons and growin' daughters. Came a long way and workin' on going farther!"

Marcus Davenport: Hearing doubt don't mean you have to listen. I pray you get everything you missing.
Marcus Davenport: Hearing doubt don't mean you have to listen. I pray you get everything you missing.

Jared Cook: I would like to wish @lanajanae a Happy Birthday. A Wife so Superhuman she'll leave Wonder Woman quaking in her boots. Here's to another trip around the sun. My Partnadem LUH YOO.
Jared Cook: I would like to wish @lanajanae a Happy Birthday. A Wife so Superhuman she'll leave Wonder Woman quaking in her boots. Here's to another trip around the sun. My Partnadem LUH YOO.

Thomas Morstead: Off to Philadelphia with a plane full of brothers!
Thomas Morstead: Off to Philadelphia with a plane full of brothers!

CJGJ: Great morning, more blessings.
CJGJ: Great morning, more blessings.

Alex Anzalone
Alex Anzalone

Reggie Bush: Chocolate Brown with the Forest Green
Reggie Bush: Chocolate Brown with the Forest Green

Saintsations: Ready for Gameday ONE MORE DAY!
Saintsations: Ready for Gameday ONE MORE DAY!

