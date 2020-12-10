Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 10

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Dec 10, 2020 at 09:06 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 10.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 2:15 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Here's everything you need to know before the Saints take on the Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints at Eagles in Week 14.
  4. Check out the second Injury Report of Week 14 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." Saints safety D.J. Swearinger takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Saints on Social 2020: Dec. 3- Dec. 9

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Emmanuel Sanders: I never ask God for things...I just ask for the health and strength to go get it.
1 / 10

Emmanuel Sanders: I never ask God for things...I just ask for the health and strength to go get it.

New Orleans Saints
Malcolm Jenkins: @Saints Nation, It's #NFLWeek13- also known as #MyCauseMyCleats where NFL players can choose a personal cause to support. Check out my new @illustrative_cre8tions designed cleats to put a spotlight on @themjfoundation food drive. In the Nola 504 area code, hundreds of thousands of families are at risk of going hungry. The impact of Covid-19 and tropical storms has made it even harder for our southern Louisiana families in the 504 area code. Please visit TheMalcolmJenkinsFoundation.org to donate to our Get Ready Fest - Feeding the 504 with @winndixie @2ndharvestgnoa and @BroadmooreNola. Every $1 donated helps provide four meals to someone in need. #MyCauseMyCleats
2 / 10

Malcolm Jenkins: @Saints Nation, It's #NFLWeek13- also known as #MyCauseMyCleats where NFL players can choose a personal cause to support. Check out my new @illustrative_cre8tions designed cleats to put a spotlight on @themjfoundation food drive. In the Nola 504 area code, hundreds of thousands of families are at risk of going hungry. The impact of Covid-19 and tropical storms has made it even harder for our southern Louisiana families in the 504 area code. Please visit TheMalcolmJenkinsFoundation.org to donate to our Get Ready Fest - Feeding the 504 with @winndixie @2ndharvestgnoa and @BroadmooreNola. Every $1 donated helps provide four meals to someone in need. #MyCauseMyCleats

New Orleans Saints
Drew Brees: My boys thought Elf on the Shelf would look better with some chains
3 / 10

Drew Brees: My boys thought Elf on the Shelf would look better with some chains

New Orleans Saints
Latavius Murray: Happy Birthday to my big brother!!! We've been through it all together. I wouldn't be where I'm at if it wasn't for our bond, so thank you! I love you and I don't say it enough! I wish you more life! The best life!!
4 / 10

Latavius Murray: Happy Birthday to my big brother!!! We've been through it all together. I wouldn't be where I'm at if it wasn't for our bond, so thank you! I love you and I don't say it enough! I wish you more life! The best life!!

New Orleans Saints
Thomas Morstead: Wheels up to Atlanta #WHODAT #Saints
5 / 10

Thomas Morstead: Wheels up to Atlanta #WHODAT #Saints

New Orleans Saints
Adam Trautman: Very proud to be able to represent the @hydroassoc and my cousin Justin through the incredible design of these cleats by @marvinbaroota. This is a disease very close to my heart because it has impacted my family directly. Backed by an incredible set of parents and a great brother, Justin has fought this disease with incredible strength and will continue to do so. Extremely happy to bring light to this disease and I am honored to represent everyone fighting it worldwide through the @nfl My Cause My Cleats campaign!
6 / 10

Adam Trautman: Very proud to be able to represent the @hydroassoc and my cousin Justin through the incredible design of these cleats by @marvinbaroota. This is a disease very close to my heart because it has impacted my family directly. Backed by an incredible set of parents and a great brother, Justin has fought this disease with incredible strength and will continue to do so. Extremely happy to bring light to this disease and I am honored to represent everyone fighting it worldwide through the @nfl My Cause My Cleats campaign!

New Orleans Saints
Dwayne Washington: #GAMEDAY!
7 / 10

Dwayne Washington: #GAMEDAY!

New Orleans Saints
CJGJ: It's more to life sometimes, my cause my cleats this year was dedicated to foster care homes around New Orleans! It means more to me to see these boys and girls smile daily when I talk to them, with the help of my team at @raintreenola & @boystown_la this years cleats top last year cleats and meant a lot more to me when you gave them to me I felt the love and thoughts put into these cleats! Thank you and love you guys! (P.S. S/O to Momma Lish @saints for putting this project together for me and raising awareness to the significance of foster homes!
8 / 10

CJGJ: It's more to life sometimes, my cause my cleats this year was dedicated to foster care homes around New Orleans! It means more to me to see these boys and girls smile daily when I talk to them, with the help of my team at @raintreenola & @boystown_la this years cleats top last year cleats and meant a lot more to me when you gave them to me I felt the love and thoughts put into these cleats! Thank you and love you guys!

(P.S. S/O to Momma Lish @saints for putting this project together for me and raising awareness to the significance of foster homes!

New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis: "Faith" the size of a mustard seek. I know 2020 has been tough but our baby girl taught us we can always choose hope!! We've been so blessed by the outpouring support, and hearing other people's stories have been encouraging!! In the midst of adversity, we can always choose hope...what's your story of hope in 2020? #ChooseHope #MyCauseCleats
9 / 10

Demario Davis: "Faith" the size of a mustard seek. I know 2020 has been tough but our baby girl taught us we can always choose hope!! We've been so blessed by the outpouring support, and hearing other people's stories have been encouraging!! In the midst of adversity, we can always choose hope...what's your story of hope in 2020? #ChooseHope #MyCauseCleats

New Orleans Saints
Zach Strief: Thankful this holiday season that I can provide my kids with cool toys like this. Wouldn't have been able to do it if I had been drafted by the Falcons!!! Who y'all got today?
10 / 10

Zach Strief: Thankful this holiday season that I can provide my kids with cool toys like this. Wouldn't have been able to do it if I had been drafted by the Falcons!!! Who y'all got today?

New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 9

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 8

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 7

Saints defeated the Falcons 21-16 on Sunday to improve to 10-2
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 6

Saints (9-2) matchup against the Falcons (4-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 4

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 3

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 2

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 1

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Nov. 30

Saints defeated the Broncos 31-3 on Sunday to improve to 9-2
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints (8-2) matchup against the Broncos (4-6) at Empower Field at Mile High
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 27

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Advertising