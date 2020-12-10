Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 10

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 10.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.
- Tune in around 2:15 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- Here's everything you need to know before the Saints take on the Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints at Eagles in Week 14.
- Check out the second Injury Report of Week 14 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
- Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." Saints safety D.J. Swearinger takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.
