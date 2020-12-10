Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 10

8 / 10

CJGJ: It's more to life sometimes, my cause my cleats this year was dedicated to foster care homes around New Orleans! It means more to me to see these boys and girls smile daily when I talk to them, with the help of my team at @raintreenola & @boystown_la this years cleats top last year cleats and meant a lot more to me when you gave them to me I felt the love and thoughts put into these cleats! Thank you and love you guys!

(P.S. S/O to Momma Lish @saints for putting this project together for me and raising awareness to the significance of foster homes!