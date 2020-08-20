Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 20

Aug 20, 2020 at 09:00 AM

Saints on Social 2020: August 13-August 19

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Drew Brees: The @walkons team was in West Lafayette, IN today @lifeatpurdue preparing to bring Walk Ons to the Purdue Memorial Student Union. Coming soon...get ready Boilermakers!
Margus Hunt: Feels good to be back on the field! #saints
C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Back in my element.
Thomas Morstead: Year 12
Deonte Harris: Aint Forget What Today Is... Still Feel Good Friday
Alex Anzalone: Typical 1st day of training camp pic
Demario Davis: #Wave9 #FloodgateSZN That #Hybreed drive different! Can't wait to take it for a spin!!! #TripleChanger
Anthony Chickillo: Year 6!
Craig Robertson: First day of school! Baby girl is a big girl now. Thankful for wifey for holding it down like always.
1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 8:50-10:30 a.m.

2. Tune in around 10:30 a.m. to watch Sean Payton's post-practice media availability. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Post-practice interviews with several Saints players, including Michael Thomas﻿, will be available here this afternoon.

4. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch Saints assistant coaches address the media heading into the 2020 NFL season following Training Camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

5. Check out Saints on Social 2020: August 13-August 19. Catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week, a feature presented by Microsoft.

