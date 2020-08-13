Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 13

Jared Cook and Marcus Williams will speak to local media this afternoon

Aug 13, 2020 at 11:13 AM

Saints Training Camp 2020: Practice Photos - August 12

Head inside Saints Training Camp practice as our players, coaches and staff take the field to prepare for the 2020 NFL season.

1. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com this afternoon to watch video conference calls with tight end Jared Cook and safety Marcus Williams .

2. Take a look at Saints Training Camp 2020: Practice Photos - August 12. Head inside Saints Training Camp practice as our players, coaches and staff take the field to prepare for the 2020 NFL season.

3. Listen into Saints head coach Sean Payton training camp press conference audio. Payton addressed media about working through the unique circumstances of training camp practice during Covid-19, recent success with turnover margins and more during his training camp press conference Wednesday.

4. Check out Saints on Social 2020: August 6-August 12. Catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week, a feature presented by Microsoft.

5. Saints announce team's first regular season home game to be played without fans. Click here for full story.

