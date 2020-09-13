Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13

Saints host Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sep 13, 2020 at 08:30 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Fox (WVUE-8 in New Orleans area) and WWL-870 have the broadcast.

2. The Saints Pregame Show will go live at 2:25 p.m. with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

3. The inactives list for the game will be released at 1:55 p.m. You can find it here. The status of star Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is up in the air.

4. Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with game stats and highlights. You can download it here.

5. The Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz will start five minutes after the game ends. Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier will host from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The show features live coverage of the Sean Payton and Drew Brees press conferences. You can watch it here.

