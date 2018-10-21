Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 21

The New Orleans Saints will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 3:05 CT in M&T Bank Stadium

Oct 21, 2018 at 07:05 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will face the Baltimore Ravens at 3:05 CT in M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 21.
  2. If you're watching from home you can watch on Fox-8 or tune in to WWL-870. For full broadcast channel listings, click here.
  3. Keep an eye out for the inactives list around 2:30 p.m. to see which Saints and Ravens players will be suiting up.
  4. Fans are encouraged to download the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon for real time stats, news updates, and much more.
  5. Stay tuned after the game to see Sean Payton's LIVE press conference here.

