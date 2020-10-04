Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4

Saints (1-2) take on the Lions (1-2) at Ford Field

Oct 04, 2020 at 08:08 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints travel to Detroit to faceoff against the Lions at noon on Sunday, Oct. 4 at Ford Field. Fox (WVUE-8 in New Orleans area) and WWL-870 have the broadcast.

2. The Saints Pregame Show - Dome at Home Live presented by FedEx - will go live at 11 a.m. with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier.

3. The inactives list for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. You can find it here.

4. Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with game stats and highlights. You can download it here.

5. The Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz will start five minutes after the game ends. Caroline Gonzalez will host from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with John DeShazier reporting from Detroit. The show features live coverage of the Sean Payton and Drew Brees press conferences. You can watch it here.

Photos: Alvin Kamara rolling for Saints in Weeks 1-3

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
1 / 25
1 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25
2 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 25
3 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 25
4 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 25
5 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 25
6 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 25
7 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25
8 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 25
9 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 25
10 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 25
11 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25
12 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25
13 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 25
14 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

John McGillen/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25
15 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

John McGillen/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
16 / 25
16 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 25
17 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 25
18 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

John McGillen/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
19 / 25
19 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

John McGillen/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25
20 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

John McGillen/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
21 / 25
21 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 25
22 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

John McGillen/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25
23 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 25
24 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 25
25 / 25

Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL football season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Advertising