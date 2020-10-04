Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4

1. The New Orleans Saints travel to Detroit to faceoff against the Lions at noon on Sunday, Oct. 4 at Ford Field. Fox (WVUE-8 in New Orleans area) and WWL-870 have the broadcast.
2. The Saints Pregame Show - Dome at Home Live presented by FedEx - will go live at 11 a.m. with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier.
3. The inactives list for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. You can find it here.
4. Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with game stats and highlights. You can download it here.
5. The Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz will start five minutes after the game ends. Caroline Gonzalez will host from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with John DeShazier reporting from Detroit. The show features live coverage of the Sean Payton and Drew Brees press conferences. You can watch it here.
Check out the best moments from New Orleans Saints running back