Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 25

Saints (3-2) host the Panthers (3-3) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Oct 25, 2020 at 07:20 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 25.

  1. The New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers at noon on Sunday, Oct. 25 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Fox (WVUE-8 locally) and WWL-870 have the broadcast.
  2. The inactives list for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. You can find it here.
  3. Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to get all of our Dome at Home content. You can download the app here.
  4. The Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz will start five minutes after the game ends. Caroline Gonzalez will host from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with John DeShazier reporting from the Dome. The show features live coverage of the Sean Payton and Drew Brees press conferences. You can watch it here.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 10 a.m.-noon. Sunday to listen to "Countdown to Kickoff." Bobby Hebert, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic talk gameday information including starting lineups, last-minute injuries and the keys to a Saints win.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 23

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 22

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 21

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 20

Saints resume practice Wednesday, Oct. 21
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 19

Marcus Davenport, Jared Cook to speak with media following bye week
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 15

Saints lead the NFC South division
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 14

Saints head into their bye week leading the NFC South
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 13

Saints climbed to the top of the NFC South with Monday's win
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 12

Saints host the L.A. Chargers for "Monday Night Football" at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Oct. 10

Saints will practice Saturday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 9

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Advertising