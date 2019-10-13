Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 13

The New Orleans Saints play at the Jacksonville Jaguars at noon Sunday, Oct. 13. The game will be broadcast by CBS (WWL-4 locally) and WWL-870. For all the details on how you can watch click here.

The Saints Pregame Report presented by Harrah's New Orleans will air at 10 a.m. You can watch on the team's website or Facebook page.

The inactives for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. Star running back Alvin Kamara is questionable for the game.

For the best live stats feed download the Saints app presented by Verizon.