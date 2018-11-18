Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 18

The New Orleans Saints will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at  3:25 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Nov 18, 2018 at 08:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will face the Philadelphia Eagles at 3:25 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. If you're attending the game be sure to read the Gameday Guide.
  2. If you're watching from home you can tune in to Fox-8 or listen in to WWL-870. For full broadcast channel listings, click here.
  3. John DeShazier, Sean Kelley and Mike Hoss will have a pregame report a few hours before kickoff around 1 p.m. Fans can watch LIVE here or on the Saints Facebook page.
  4. Fans are encouraged to download the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon for traffic and parking updates, real time stats and much more.
  5. Stay tuned after the game to see Sean Payton's LIVE press conference here.

