Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 5

1.The New Orleans Saints begin postseason play Sunday, Jan. 5 against the Minnesota Vikings at 12:05 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. If the Saints win they will travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at 5:40 p.m.

2.The Saints Pregame Report presented by Harrah's New Orleans will go live at 10 a.m. central on the team website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. You can watch it here.

3.The inactive list will be released at 10:35 a.m. central. You will be able to find it here.

4.Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with stats from Sunday's game. You can find it here.