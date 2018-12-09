 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 9

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 9

Dec 09, 2018 at 07:00 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 9. Fans can catch the action on Fox (WVUE-Fox 8 locally) or listen on WWL 870 AM. Find out more about the broadcast information here.
  2. NewOrleansSaints.con senior writer John DeShazier will provide a live pregame update from Raymond James Stadium at 10 a.m. central. You can watch it here or on the Saints Facebook page. Caroline Gonzalez and Mike Hoss will host the Postgame Show presented by Verizon immediately following the game, which will include the press conferences of coach Sean Payton and Drew Brees.
  3. The inactives list for the game will be released at 10:30 p.m. Keep an eye out for it here to find out who's suiting up for the Saints and Buccaneers.
  4. Read DeShazier's Key Ingredients to a Saints victory presented by Papa John's.
  5. Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to take advantage of its live stats feed and one-touch access to all of our coverage.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 18

Saints fall to the Bucs 30-20 in the Divisional Round of the 2020 playoffs
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 17

Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5:40 p.m. on Fox
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 15

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 14

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 13

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 12

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 11

Saints defeated the Bears 21-9 in the Wild Card round of the 2020 playoffs
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 10

Saints will play at the Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. on CBS
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 8

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 7

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 6

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 5

Saints resume practice Wednesday
Advertising