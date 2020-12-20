Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 20

Saints (10-3) matchup against the Chiefs (12-1) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Dec 20, 2020 at 08:30 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 20.

  1. The New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. CBS (WWL-4 locally) and WWL-870 have the broadcast.
  2. The inactives list for the game will be released at 1:55 p.m. You can find it here.
  3. Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to get all of our Dome at Home content. You can download the app here.
  4. The Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz will start five minutes after the game ends. The show features live coverage of the Sean Payton and player press conferences. You can watch it here.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday to listen to "Countdown to Kickoff." Bobby Hebert, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic talk gameday information including starting lineups, last-minute injuries and the keys to a Saints win.

