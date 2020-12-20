Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 20

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 13.
- The New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. CBS (WWL-4 locally) and WWL-870 have the broadcast.
- The inactives list for the game will be released at 1:55 p.m. You can find it here.
- Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to get all of our Dome at Home content. You can download the app here.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz will start five minutes after the game ends. The show features live coverage of the Sean Payton and player press conferences. You can watch it here.
- Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday to listen to "Countdown to Kickoff." Bobby Hebert, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic talk gameday information including starting lineups, last-minute injuries and the keys to a Saints win.