Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Aug. 30

Saints will resume practice Monday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Aug 30, 2020 at 09:00 AM

1. The Saints will be off today and resume practice Monday, August 31, 2020.

2. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com later today to watch a Saints assistant coaches and select players address the media.

  1. Take a look at New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2020: Highlights from Aug. 29. The Saints practiced at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday, Aug. 29 in preparation for the 2020 NFL season.

4. Watch Wil Lutz and other Saints players address the media at Saints training camp on Saturday, August 30.

5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.

