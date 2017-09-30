Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Sept. 30

Coach Payton, some players scheduled to take part in event on Regents Street

Sep 29, 2017 at 11:21 PM

Saints in London presented by Community Coffee: Practice on September 29

The Saints fine tune their preparations for their Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins in London.

No Title
1 / 29
No Title
2 / 29
No Title
3 / 29
No Title
4 / 29
No Title
5 / 29
No Title
6 / 29
No Title
7 / 29
No Title
8 / 29
No Title
9 / 29
No Title
10 / 29
No Title
11 / 29
No Title
12 / 29
No Title
13 / 29
No Title
14 / 29
No Title
15 / 29
No Title
16 / 29
No Title
17 / 29
No Title
18 / 29
No Title
19 / 29
No Title
20 / 29
No Title
21 / 29
No Title
22 / 29
No Title
23 / 29
No Title
24 / 29
No Title
25 / 29
No Title
26 / 29
No Title
27 / 29
No Title
28 / 29
No Title
29 / 29
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold a walk-through practice Saturday, Sept. 30 at Wembley. Come back to NewOrleansSaints.com later for an exclusive photo gallery.
  1. Coach Sean Payton and several players are scheduled to take part in an NFL event on Regents Street around 7 a.m. central. You should be able to watch it live here or on the team's Facebook page.
  1. Fox broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt previewed Sunday's Saints-Miami Dolphins game on Friday's Black and Blue Report presented by ABC Insurance Agencies. You can listen to the show here.
  1. The Saints and Dolphins issued their final injury reports Friday. Read the details here.
  1. Saints Owner Tom Benson issued a statement Friday afternoon. Read it here.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 18

Saints fall to the Bucs 30-20 in the Divisional Round of the 2020 playoffs

news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 17

Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5:40 p.m. on Fox

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 15

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 14

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 13

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 12

Saints resume practice Wednesday

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 11

Saints defeated the Bears 21-9 in the Wild Card round of the 2020 playoffs

news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 10

Saints will play at the Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. on CBS

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 8

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 7

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 6

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 5

Saints resume practice Wednesday

Advertising