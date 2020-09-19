Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Sept. 19

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:30 p.m.
2. Tune in around 1:45 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton, Saints players talk about Monday's game against the Raiders. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
3. Here's what you need to know before the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders matchup in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch Saints vs. Raiders preview | Week 2.
5. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to check out the final Injury Report for Week 2. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Saturday afternoon.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.