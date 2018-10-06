Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, October 6

Coach Sean Payton will host a press conference following practice on Saturday, Oct. 6

Oct 06, 2018 at 07:15 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Best of Saints Fans: Week 4 at New York Giants

See the best moments from the Saints fans in the Week 4 match up against the New York Giants.

Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0464
1 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0460
2 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0454
3 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0449
4 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0446
5 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0448
6 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0447
7 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0238
8 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0202
9 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0201
10 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0184
11 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0161
12 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0176
13 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0164
14 / 15
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0469
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. Coach Sean Payton will host a press conference following practice on Saturday, Oct. 6. Fans can watch here or on the Saints Facebook page around 1 p.m.
  2. Listen to the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek from Friday, Oct. 5 as Jerry Brewer from 'The Washington Post' gives his insight on what to watch from the Saints vs. Redskins game on Monday, Oct. 8.
  3. Watch the Afternoon Wrap presented by ACME Oyster House around 2 p.m.
  4. ICYMI: Stay up-to-date with the Saints Injury Report for Week 5 against the Redskins.
  5. Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will speak to the media this afternoon, keep an eye out for those conference calls here.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 18

Saints fall to the Bucs 30-20 in the Divisional Round of the 2020 playoffs
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 17

Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5:40 p.m. on Fox
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 15

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 14

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 13

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 12

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 11

Saints defeated the Bears 21-9 in the Wild Card round of the 2020 playoffs
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 10

Saints will play at the Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. on CBS
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 8

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 7

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 6

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 5

Saints resume practice Wednesday
Advertising