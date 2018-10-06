Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, October 6

See the best moments from the Saints fans in the Week 4 match up against the New York Giants.
- Coach Sean Payton will host a press conference following practice on Saturday, Oct. 6. Fans can watch here or on the Saints Facebook page around 1 p.m.
- Listen to the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek from Friday, Oct. 5 as Jerry Brewer from 'The Washington Post' gives his insight on what to watch from the Saints vs. Redskins game on Monday, Oct. 8.
- Watch the Afternoon Wrap presented by ACME Oyster House around 2 p.m.
- ICYMI: Stay up-to-date with the Saints Injury Report for Week 5 against the Redskins.
- Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will speak to the media this afternoon, keep an eye out for those conference calls here.