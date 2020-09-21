Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21

Saints travel to Las Vegas for "Monday Night Football" showdown vs. Raiders

Sep 21, 2020 at 09:00 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at the newly constructed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. ESPN, ABC (WGNO) and WWL-870 have the broadcast.

2. Dome at Home Live presented by FedEx, the Saints' pregame show, will go live at 6:15 p.m. with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier reporting. You can watch it here.

3. The inactives list for the game will be released at 5:45 p.m. You can find it here.

4. Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to get all of our Dome at Home content. You can download it here.

5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 5-7 p.m. Monday to listen to "Countdown to Kickoff." Bobby Hebert, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic talk gameday information including starting lineups, last minute injuries and the keys to a Saints win.

