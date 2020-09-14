Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 14

1. Watch the highlights from a dominating week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.
3. Take a look at game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
