Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 29

The New Orleans Saints (6-1) defeated the Minnesota Vikings (4-3-1) on Sunday, Oct. 28

Oct 29, 2018 at 09:27 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints (6-1) defeated the Minnesota Vikings (4-3-1) on Sunday, Oct. 28 If you missed the game, be sure to check out the game highlights.
  2. Be sure to check in this afternoon to see game action photos and photos from the locker room celebration after the 30-20 victory.
  3. Daniel Sallerson will host today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek and sit down with Saints senior reporter John DeShazier to recap the win.
  4. Read more on the Saints fourth road victory of the season.
  5. Become a Saints Insider and enter for your chance to win pregame sideline passes to the Saints vs. Rams game on Sunday, Nov. 4.

