Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 9

Oct 09, 2017 at 01:25 AM
  1. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was named the winner of the NFL's Rookie of the Week award. Read more about Kamara here.
  2. The annual Saints Hall of Fame Alumni Celebration and Induction is set for Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV and Encore in Champions Square. Read more about the event here.
  3. New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans President Dennis Lausch will be a featured speaker at the weekly meeting of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Rock 'n' Bowl, 3016 South Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans.
  4. See the best moments of Alvin Kamara's visit to ESPN here.
  5. Get to know your Saintsations in their Spotlight videos here.

