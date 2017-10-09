Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 9

- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was named the winner of the NFL's Rookie of the Week award. Read more about Kamara here.
- The annual Saints Hall of Fame Alumni Celebration and Induction is set for Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV and Encore in Champions Square. Read more about the event here.
- New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans President Dennis Lausch will be a featured speaker at the weekly meeting of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Rock 'n' Bowl, 3016 South Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans.
- See the best moments of Alvin Kamara's visit to ESPN here.
- Get to know your Saintsations in their Spotlight videos here.
New Orleans Saints rookie Alvin Kamara pays a visit to the ESPN studios.