Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 26

Saints defeated the Panthers 27-24 on Sunday to improve to 4-2

Oct 26, 2020 at 09:11 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 26.

  1. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch highlights from Sunday's victory over the Carolina Panthers.
  2. Don't miss the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
  3. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices. Find details on how to add enable this skill on your Alexa device.
  4. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday to listen to "Saints Coaches Show." Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief talk to Sean Payton.

Photos: Saints fans | Saints-Panthers Week 7 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_003
1 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_029
2 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_001
3 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_002
4 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_004
5 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_005
6 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_006
7 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_007
8 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_008
9 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_009
10 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_010
11 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_011
12 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_012
13 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_014
14 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_015
15 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_016
16 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_017
17 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_018
18 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_019
19 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_020
20 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_021
21 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_022
22 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_028
23 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_013
24 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_023
25 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_024
26 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_025
27 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_026
28 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_fans_panthers_027
29 / 30
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
Thumbnail_Waitr_Promo_102520
30 / 30

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 25

Saints (3-2) host the Panthers (3-3) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 23

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 22

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 21

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 20

Saints resume practice Wednesday, Oct. 21
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 19

Marcus Davenport, Jared Cook to speak with media following bye week
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 15

Saints lead the NFC South division
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 14

Saints head into their bye week leading the NFC South
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 13

Saints climbed to the top of the NFC South with Monday's win
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 12

Saints host the L.A. Chargers for "Monday Night Football" at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Oct. 10

Saints will practice Saturday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Advertising