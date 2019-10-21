Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 21

Saints move to 6-1 after beating the Chicago Bears 36-25

Oct 21, 2019 at 10:28 AM
  1. Watch the highlights and post game press conferences after week 7 regular season game against the Bears.
  2. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Caroline Gonzalez, which is available via all Amazon connected devices.
  3. Make sure to get your tickets to attend the Hall of Fame event at Club XLIV. Reminder: the date and time for the Saints Hall of Fame Inductions and Gala have changed to Oct. 26 from 5:30-9 p.m.
  4. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to check out game action photos as the Saints celebrate their Week 7 victory over the Chicago Bears.
  5. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with the team and player stats from week 7 game against the Bears. Get the details on how you can download the app here.

