5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 19

Marcus Davenport, Jared Cook to speak with media following bye week

Oct 19, 2020 at 09:10 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 19.

  1. As the bye week wraps up, Saints players are back and ready to work. Hear from Marcus Davenport and Jared Cook following the Week 6 break later this afternoon on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  2. Get a different angle of the Saints last win! Check out on-field highlights from the Saints vs Chargers week 5 matchup on Monday Night Football during the 2020 NFL season.
  3. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices. Find details on how to add enable this skill on your Alexa device.
  4. Remember to download the latest version of the Saints App presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season + experience the Dome at Home straight from your couch. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday to listen to "Saints Coaches Show." Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief talk to Sean Payton.

Saints on Social 2020: Oct. 8 - Oct.14

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

New Orleans Saints
Wil Lutz: Victory Tuesday! Slap hands everyone!
1 / 10

Wil Lutz: Victory Tuesday! Slap hands everyone!

Cam Jordan: Team win Team Celebration #Whodat #Levelz
2 / 10

Cam Jordan: Team win Team Celebration #Whodat #Levelz

Thomas Morstead: Huge WIN Last Night! #WHODAT #SAINTS
3 / 10

Thomas Morstead: Huge WIN Last Night! #WHODAT #SAINTS

Ty Montgomery
4 / 10

Ty Montgomery

Emmanuel Sanders: Mood..12 receptions, 122 yards and a win...
5 / 10

Emmanuel Sanders: Mood..12 receptions, 122 yards and a win...

Dwayne Washington: Casual #gameday fit!
6 / 10

Dwayne Washington: Casual #gameday fit!

Deonte Harris: Beauty In The Struggle, Ugliness In The Success
7 / 10

Deonte Harris: Beauty In The Struggle, Ugliness In The Success

Latavius Murray: Happy 1st birthday to my big baby boy!!! You introduced us to a lot more sleepless nights, bottles and diapers... just know we would do it all over again and again just to see this smile!!! Daddy loves you
8 / 10

Latavius Murray: Happy 1st birthday to my big baby boy!!! You introduced us to a lot more sleepless nights, bottles and diapers... just know we would do it all over again and again just to see this smile!!! Daddy loves you

Emmanuel Sanders: I got where I'm at bc I followed God's plan for me. Even when people didn't see it. I always saw it and believed in it! #grateful
9 / 10

Emmanuel Sanders: I got where I'm at bc I followed God's plan for me. Even when people didn't see it. I always saw it and believed in it! #grateful

Saintsations: @championssquare we miss you!
10 / 10

Saintsations: @championssquare we miss you!

