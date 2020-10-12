Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 12

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 12.
- The New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. ESPN, (+WDSU-6 locally) and WWL-870 have the broadcast.
- The Saints Pregame Show - Dome at Home Live - will go live at 6:15 p.m. with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier. You can watch it here.
- The inactives list for the game will be released at 5:45 p.m. You can find it here.
- Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to get all of our Dome at Home content. You can download it here.
- Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 5-7 p.m. Monday to listen to "Countdown to Kickoff." Bobby Hebert, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic talk gameday information including starting lineups, last-minute injuries and the keys to a Saints win.