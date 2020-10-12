Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 12

Saints host the L.A. Chargers for "Monday Night Football" at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Oct 12, 2020 at 10:11 AM

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 12.

  1. The New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. ESPN, (+WDSU-6 locally) and WWL-870 have the broadcast.
  2. The Saints Pregame Show - Dome at Home Live - will go live at 6:15 p.m. with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier. You can watch it here.
  3. The inactives list for the game will be released at 5:45 p.m. You can find it here.
  4. Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to get all of our Dome at Home content. You can download it here.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 5-7 p.m. Monday to listen to "Countdown to Kickoff." Bobby Hebert, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic talk gameday information including starting lineups, last-minute injuries and the keys to a Saints win.

