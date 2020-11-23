Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Nov. 23

Saints defeated the Falcons 24-9 on Sunday to improve to 8-2

Nov 23, 2020 at 09:44 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Nov. 23.

  1. Re-watch the game highlights from the Saints dominant win over the Atlanta Falcons.
  2. Don't miss game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
  3. Check back to New OrleansSaints.com to listen to head coach Sean Payton breakdown the Saints division victory over the Falcons.
  4. Remember to download the latest version of the Saints App presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season + experience the Dome at Home straight from your couch. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday to listen to "Saints Coaches Show." Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief talk to Sean Payton.

Photos: Game Action #1 | Saints-Falcons Week 11 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
