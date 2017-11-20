Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Nov. 20

Tune into the Black and Blue Report today at 12 p.m.

Nov 20, 2017 at 12:51 AM
  1. John DeShazier will give us the turning point of the Week 11 nail-biter victory over the Washington Redskins later today. Be on the look out for that article here.
  1. Make sure you sign up for the Saints Insider free trial to see a 360 degree video from Sunday's pre-game huddle and much more.
  1. Tune into the Black and Blue Report today at 12 p.m. to hear Sean Kelley and John DeShazier break down the Week 11 game.
  1. Sean Payton will speak to the media Monday morning after defeating Washington. Make sure you keep an eye out for Payton's quotes.
  1. Check out all of the photos from the Sunday victory here. 

Week 11: Saints vs. Redskins - Game Action #1

Check out the on-field action between the Saints and Redskins in Week 11.

