Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Nov. 2

Saints defeated the Bears 26-23 on Sunday to improve to 5-2

Nov 02, 2020 at 09:39 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Nov. 2.

  1. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch highlights from Sunday's thrilling win over the Chicago Bears.
  2. Don't miss game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
  3. Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to get all of our Dome at Home content. You can download the app here.
  4. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday to listen to "Saints Coaches Show." Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief talk to Sean Payton.

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Bears Week 8 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
2 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
3 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
4 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
5 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
6 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
7 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
8 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
9 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
10 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
11 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
12 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
13 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
14 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
15 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
16 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
17 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
18 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
19 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
20 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
21 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
22 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
23 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
24 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
25 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
26 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
27 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
28 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
29 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
30 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
31 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
32 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
33 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
34 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
35 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
36 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
37 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
38 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
39 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
40 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Gallery_Game_Action_Week_8_Saints_Bears_20201101_042
41 / 68
Gallery_Game_Action_Week_8_Saints_Bears_20201101_048
42 / 68
Gallery_Game_Action_Week_8_Saints_Bears_20201101_047
43 / 68
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
44 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
45 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
46 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
47 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
48 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
49 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
50 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
51 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
52 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
53 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
54 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
55 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
56 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
57 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
58 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
59 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
60 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
61 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
62 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
63 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
64 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
65 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
66 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
67 / 68

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Promo-Waitr-2560-110120
68 / 68

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 1

Saints (4-2) play the Bears (5-2) at Soldier Field
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 30

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 29

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 28

See what Archie Manning has been up to
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 27

Saints resume practice Wednesday, Oct. 28
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 26

Saints defeated the Panthers 27-24 on Sunday to improve to 4-2
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 25

Saints (3-2) host the Panthers (3-3) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 23

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 22

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 21

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 20

Saints resume practice Wednesday, Oct. 21

Advertising