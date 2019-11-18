Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Nov. 18

Saints players in today at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Nov 18, 2019 at 10:20 AM
  1. Watch Sean Payton and Saints players post game press conferences after Sunday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  2. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Caroline Gonzalez, which is available via all Amazon connected devices.
  3. Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers Highlights | Week 11. Watch the highlights from the New Orleans Saints' 34-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
  4. Check out photos of the Saints locker room celebration presented by Mercedes-Benz following the Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  5. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to get player stats and highlights heading into week 12. Get the details on how you can download the app here.

