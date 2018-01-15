Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 15

Tune in to the Black and Blue Report with Daniel Sallerson at noon.

Jan 15, 2018 at 01:28 AM
  1. This afternoon we'll take you inside the huddle for a 360° view of Drew Brees' pregame speech during the divisional playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.
  1. Tune in to the Black and Blue Report with Daniel Sallerson as he recaps the Sunday, Jan. 14 game and previews what's to expect next for the Saints.

3. Over a 12-hour period we visited seven locations to see how Saints fans were celebrating the day before, during and after the Wild Card game on Sunday, Jan. 7. In case you missed it, check it out here. 

4. Be sure to check back through the day to see game action photos of the game against the Vikings.

  1. Hear Sean Payton's post game press conference.
