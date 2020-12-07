Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 7

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 7.
- Re-watch the game highlights from the Saints' divisional win over the Atlanta Falcons.
- Don't miss game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13.
- Check back to New OrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton and Ryan Ramczyk and Sheldon Rankins breakdown the victory over the Falcons.
- Remember to download the latest version of the Saints App presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season + experience the Dome at Home straight from your couch. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
- Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday to listen to "Saints Coaches Show." Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief talk to Sean Payton.
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.