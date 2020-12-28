Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 28

Saints defeated the Vikings 52-33 on Christmas Day

Dec 28, 2020 at 09:06 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 28.

  1. Re-watch the game highlights from the Saints Week 16 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
  2. Don't miss game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
  3. Check back to New OrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton, Saints players recap their performance against the Vikings and preview their Week 17 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
  4. Remember to download the latest version of the Saints App presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season + experience the Dome at Home straight from your couch. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday to listen to "Saints Coaches Show." Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief talk to Payton.

Photos: In-stadium Saints fans | Saints-Minnesota Vikings Week 16 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
2 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
3 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
4 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
5 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
6 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
7 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
8 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
9 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
10 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
11 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
12 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
13 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
14 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
15 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
16 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
17 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
18 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
19 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
20 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
21 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
22 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
23 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
24 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
25 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
26 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
27 / 28

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Waitr_HD_Promo12.25
28 / 28

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 25

Saints (10-4) matchup against the Vikings (6-8) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 24

Saints host the Vikings on Christmas Day
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 23

Saints practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 22

Saints resume practice Tuesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 21

Saints fell to the Chiefs 32-29 on Sunday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 20

Saints (10-3) matchup against the Chiefs (12-1) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 18

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 17

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 16

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 15

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 14

Saints fell to the Eagles 24-21 on Sunday

Advertising