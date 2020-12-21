Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 21

Saints fell to the Chiefs 32-29 on Sunday

Dec 21, 2020 at 10:14 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 21.

  1. Re-watch the game highlights from the Saints Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
  2. Don't miss game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.
  3. Check back to New OrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton, quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ and defensive back ﻿C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿recap their performance against the Chiefs.
  4. Remember to download the latest version of the Saints App presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season + experience the Dome at Home straight from your couch. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday to listen to "Saints Coaches Show." Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief talk to Payton.

Photos: Game Action #2 | Saints-Chiefs Week 15 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.
Advertising