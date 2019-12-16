Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 16

Saints will play the Colts on ESPN at 7:15 p.m.

Dec 16, 2019 at 10:13 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will host the Indianapolis Colts at 7:15 p.m. Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Here is how you can watch the game.
  2. Watch the Saints vs. Colts on 'Monday Night Football' hype video. Deeper into the season the games get bigger, the moments are more impactful but the goal remains the same.
  3. The Saints Pregame Report presented by Harrah's New Orleans will go live around 5:15 p.m. central. You can watch it here.
  4. Be sure to have the Saints app presented by Verizon on your phone to get up with game stats in real time and to participate in our Light Up the Dome feature during player introductions at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Find out how to download it here.
  5. The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will go live five minutes after the game ends. Hosted by Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier, it's the best way to get immediate team reaction on the game. You can watch it here.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 18

Saints fall to the Bucs 30-20 in the Divisional Round of the 2020 playoffs
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 17

Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5:40 p.m. on Fox
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 15

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 14

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 13

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 12

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 11

Saints defeated the Bears 21-9 in the Wild Card round of the 2020 playoffs
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 10

Saints will play at the Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. on CBS
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 8

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 7

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 6

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 5

Saints resume practice Wednesday
Advertising