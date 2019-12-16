- The New Orleans Saints will host the Indianapolis Colts at 7:15 p.m. Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Here is how you can watch the game.
- Watch the Saints vs. Colts on 'Monday Night Football' hype video. Deeper into the season the games get bigger, the moments are more impactful but the goal remains the same.
- The Saints Pregame Report presented by Harrah's New Orleans will go live around 5:15 p.m. central. You can watch it here.
- Be sure to have the Saints app presented by Verizon on your phone to get up with game stats in real time and to participate in our Light Up the Dome feature during player introductions at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Find out how to download it here.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will go live five minutes after the game ends. Hosted by Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier, it's the best way to get immediate team reaction on the game. You can watch it here.
Presented by
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 16
Saints will play the Colts on ESPN at 7:15 p.m.
Dec 16, 2019 at 10:13 AM