5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 14

Saints fell to the Eagles 24-21 on Sunday

Dec 14, 2020 at 09:57 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 14.

  1. Re-watch the game highlights from the Saints Week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
  2. Don't miss game action photos from the Saints vs. Eagles matchup.
  3. Check back to New OrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton, Saints players recap their performance against the Eagles.
  4. Remember to download the latest version of the Saints App presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season + experience the Dome at Home straight from your couch. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday to listen to "Saints Coaches Show." Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief talk to Payton.

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Eagles Week 14 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Advertising