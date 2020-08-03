Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Monday, Aug 03, 2020 09:24 AM

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, August 3

Listen to Michael Thomas talk to local media on a conference call.

1. Check out Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas Training Camp conference call - August 2, 2020. Thomas comments on the offseason addition of receiver Emmanuel Sanders and the team's preparations for the season during Training Camp 2020.

2. The New Orleans Saints have parted ways with nine players. Click HERE for full story.

3. Read about how Thomas is prepared to continue assault on NFL records. Click Here for full story.

4. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to check out photos of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as we celebrate the building's 45th anniversary.

5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.

