Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 31

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 8:50-11 a.m.

2. Tune in around 11:30 a.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton's post-practice media availability. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Post-practice interviews with several Saints players will be available here Monday afternoon.

4. Take a look at Saints Training Camp 2020: Practice Photos - Saturday, August 29. The Saints practiced in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in preparation for the 2020 NFL season.