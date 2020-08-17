Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 17

Saints hold Day 1 of Training Camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Aug 17, 2020 at 09:54 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 8:50-10:30 a.m.

2. Tune in around 10:30 a.m. to watch Sean Payton's post-practice media availability. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Post-practice interviews with several Saints players, including Drew Brees﻿, will be available here this afternoon.

4. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch Ryan Ramczyk and David Onyemata training camp media availability from Aug. 16, 2020

5. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to check out the Saints roster, watch videos, and, much more.

