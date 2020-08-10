Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Monday, Aug 10, 2020 09:19 AM

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 10

Alvin Kamara and Alex Anzalone will speak to local media this afternoon

1. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com this afternoon to watch video conference calls with running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ and linebacker ﻿Alex Anzalone﻿.

2. Listen to NFL Network's Steve Wyche on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek discuss different protocols teams have put in place at their facilities in COVID-19, how the Saints have an advantage with the chemistry of Sean Payton and Drew Brees and more.

3. Watch Episode 1: Saints Wives Club presented by Community Coffee. In Episode 1, we catch up with Brittani Robertson, Nikki Jordan, Emily Hill, Courtney Hill and Tamela Davis as they discuss life in quarantine, home schooling, and raising their children.

4. Watch Saints Cameron Jordan feature in an NFL Votes campaign. Across the league, NFL players express the importance of voting and how we all need to vote.

5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.

Related Content

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 7
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 7

Emmanuel Sanders and Marcus Davenport will speak to local media this afternoon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 6
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 6

Terry Fontenot becomes vice president/assistant general manager for the Saints
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 5
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 5

Saints Coach Sean Payton will address the media today at noon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 4
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 4

Demario Davis and Thomas Morstead will speak to local media this afternoon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, August 3
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, August 3

Listen to Michael Thomas talk to local media on a conference call.
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, July 31
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, July 31

Listen to Cameron Jordan and Terron Armstead talk about their unique offseason. 
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, July 30
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, July 30

Find out where your Saints players rank on the NFL Network's list of Top 100 Players
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, July 29
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, July 29

Find out where your Saints players rank on the NFL Network's list of Top 100 Players
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, July 28
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, July 28

Mickey Loomis will address the media at 5 p.m. 
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 5
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 5

Saints host the Vikings at 12:05 in Wild Card matchup
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 3
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 3

Saints players practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to prepare for Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Vikings

Advertising