Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 10

1. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com this afternoon to watch video conference calls with running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ and linebacker ﻿Alex Anzalone﻿.

2. Listen to NFL Network's Steve Wyche on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek discuss different protocols teams have put in place at their facilities in COVID-19, how the Saints have an advantage with the chemistry of Sean Payton and Drew Brees and more.

3. Watch Episode 1: Saints Wives Club presented by Community Coffee. In Episode 1, we catch up with Brittani Robertson, Nikki Jordan, Emily Hill, Courtney Hill and Tamela Davis as they discuss life in quarantine, home schooling, and raising their children.

4. Watch Saints Cameron Jordan feature in an NFL Votes campaign. Across the league, NFL players express the importance of voting and how we all need to vote.