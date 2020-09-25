Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 25

1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2:15 p.m.

2. Tune in around 2:15 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton and Saints players players talk about Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Here's everything you need to know before the Green Bay Packers take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch Packers vs. Saints preview | Week 3.

4. Make sure to download the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon to check out the final Injury Report for Week 3. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late this afternoon.