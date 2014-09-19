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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 19, 2014

Sean Payton and coordinators will speak with the media after practice

Sep 19, 2014 at 01:51 AM
  1. Coach Payton will hold his final press conference before the Minnesota Vikings game around 1 p.m. The coordinators will follow. Watch live at bit.ly/CoachLive
  1. Take a look at Friday's Morning Break to see what is being written about the Saints and NFL.
  1. The final injury report of Week 3 will be released on NewOrleansSaints.com around 3 p.m. Check out Thursday's injury report here.
  1. Click through the photos from Thursday's practice.
  1. Read senior writer John DeShazier's column: Saints trying to return to form on third down
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TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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