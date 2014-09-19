Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 19, 2014

- Coach Payton will hold his final press conference before the Minnesota Vikings game around 1 p.m. The coordinators will follow. Watch live at bit.ly/CoachLive
- Take a look at Friday's Morning Break to see what is being written about the Saints and NFL.
- The final injury report of Week 3 will be released on NewOrleansSaints.com around 3 p.m. Check out Thursday's injury report here.
- Click through the photos from Thursday's practice.
- Read senior writer John DeShazier's column: Saints trying to return to form on third down