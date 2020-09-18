Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 18

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.
2. Tune in around 2:30 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Monday's game against the Raiders. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 2.
4. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to check out the second Injury Report for Week 2. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late this afternoon.
5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.
Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.