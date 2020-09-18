Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 18

8 / 10

Demario Davis: Happy Birthday to Daddy and mommy's 2nd little girl. Our princess, our superstar, our rockstar diva...the one that's gone get everybody dressed, the one that's gone stay outside with daddy and "train", the one that's gone give daddy all the updates and lead with "daddy, guess what"...Daddy's baby, I love you more than life itself!...Happy 4th Birthday, can't wait to turn up at your party, I wonder what surprise guest will be there this year.