Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 18

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Sep 18, 2020 at 09:09 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.

2. Tune in around 2:30 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Monday's game against the Raiders. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 2.

4. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to check out the second Injury Report for Week 2. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late this afternoon.

5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.

Saints on Social 2020: Sept. 10 - Sept. 17

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Zach Line: Retirement is hard. Geaux Saints!
1 / 10

Zach Line: Retirement is hard. Geaux Saints!

Thomas Morstead: Lauren, thanks for holding it down yesterday!
2 / 10

Thomas Morstead: Lauren, thanks for holding it down yesterday!

Alvin Kamara: Flourish and prosper
3 / 10

Alvin Kamara: Flourish and prosper

Willie Roaf: Black & Gold Friday with the best. Got nothing but love for my Ring of Honor/HOF brothers.
4 / 10

Willie Roaf: Black & Gold Friday with the best. Got nothing but love for my Ring of Honor/HOF brothers.

Zach Strief: It definitely looks a little different today in the dome but man am I excited for it to finally be a Saints football Sunday. What are your predictions for the first game of the season?
5 / 10

Zach Strief: It definitely looks a little different today in the dome but man am I excited for it to finally be a Saints football Sunday. What are your predictions for the first game of the season?

Josh Hill: Victory Monday mood!
6 / 10

Josh Hill: Victory Monday mood!

Craig Robertson: That 1-0 smile
7 / 10

Craig Robertson: That 1-0 smile

Demario Davis: Happy Birthday to Daddy and mommy's 2nd little girl. Our princess, our superstar, our rockstar diva...the one that's gone get everybody dressed, the one that's gone stay outside with daddy and "train", the one that's gone give daddy all the updates and lead with "daddy, guess what"...Daddy's baby, I love you more than life itself!...Happy 4th Birthday, can't wait to turn up at your party, I wonder what surprise guest will be there this year.
8 / 10

Demario Davis: Happy Birthday to Daddy and mommy's 2nd little girl. Our princess, our superstar, our rockstar diva...the one that's gone get everybody dressed, the one that's gone stay outside with daddy and "train", the one that's gone give daddy all the updates and lead with "daddy, guess what"...Daddy's baby, I love you more than life itself!...Happy 4th Birthday, can't wait to turn up at your party, I wonder what surprise guest will be there this year.

Justin Hardee Sr.: I just wanna thank the organization for giving me another opportunity 1-0
9 / 10

Justin Hardee Sr.: I just wanna thank the organization for giving me another opportunity 1-0

Roman Harper: Great day today as a family. Early morning rise to go see the Black Lives Matter mural that sits Uptown Charlotte. Then to an amazing brunch experience at our favorite @fahrenheitclt. Then completed afternoon with grilling some halibut for the fam and watching @nfl FOOTBALL ALL DAY!!! Man America seems way more at ease when we have sports to look at and root for. #TheHarpers def love our football Sundays. Hmmm now back to reality, school and #daddydaycare starts bright and early tmr morning.
10 / 10

Roman Harper: Great day today as a family. Early morning rise to go see the Black Lives Matter mural that sits Uptown Charlotte. Then to an amazing brunch experience at our favorite @fahrenheitclt. Then completed afternoon with grilling some halibut for the fam and watching @nfl FOOTBALL ALL DAY!!! Man America seems way more at ease when we have sports to look at and root for. #TheHarpers def love our football Sundays. Hmmm now back to reality, school and #daddydaycare starts bright and early tmr morning.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 17
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 17

Saints resume practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 16
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 16

Saints will be off Wednesday
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 15
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 15

Saints will be off Tuesday
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 14
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 14

Saints kicked off the regular season with a 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13

Saints host Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 11
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 11

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 10
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 10

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 9
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 9

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 8
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 8

Saints will resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 4
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 4

Saints hold Day 15 of Training Camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 3
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 3

Saints hold Day 14 of Training Camp at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Advertising